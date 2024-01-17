Although it is a project that was announced years ago, the official film of Minecraft its production is advancing more and more, with confirmed actors of the caliber of Jason Momoa And till Jack Black, which is why fans of this construction video game are aware of every news. And now, another actress has joined the team who has always been in the world of Hollywood, but who just a few years ago has become relevant in more serious roles that demonstrate her potential.

As mentioned by the medium known as deadlinethe actress Jennifer Coolidge is joining the cast shortly after taking home his award Primetime Emmy by The White Lotus of HBO. She joins the cast already underway for the live action of this saga created by Mojangwhich has Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks and Sebastian Eugene Hansenas well as the stars already mentioned above, so they can be considered a dream team.

Producers include Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Momoa, Torfi Frans Olafsson, Vu Bui and the late Jill Messick. The EPs are Todd Hallowell, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza and Jonathan Spaihts. Writer credits are still being determined for a story that is being kept under wraps.

For those who don't know much about MinecraftHere is the synopsis:

It is a sandbox construction and exploration game created by Swedish developer Markus Persson, also known as “Notch.” The game was initially released in 2009 and has since gained immense popularity around the world due to its creative freedom and unique pixelated style. Since “Minecraft” is a sandbox game without a predefined plot, it does not have a linear story in the traditional sense. However, I can give you an overview of its gameplay and key elements.

Remember that for now there is no release date planned for the film, but it is possible that we will have more news at film conferences such as the CinemaCon.

Via: deadline

Editor's note: It seems that they are taking this project seriously, although it can be fun, it can also be very boring. So, things could be decided in the first trailer, which still does not have a planned date of reaching the networks.