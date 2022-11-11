The distinctive qualities of Muscovites called the publication “Moskvich Mag” popular Russian actor and jeweler Konstantin Kryukov. In his opinion, the inhabitants of the capital are evolving every year.

“We have common new trends. Muscovites are people who today love parks and fast travel. I have sold most of my cars and mostly ride a scooter in the city – it’s wildly convenient and fast in the summer,” Kryukov said.

In his opinion, the inhabitants of the capital are very free in relation to their city. Kryukov considers the townspeople very efficient. And Moscow itself contributes to this – there is no other city with such a number of convenient services for everyday life.

