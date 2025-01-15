Popular action and judicial impartiality

“It’s not a father’s passion, but everyone’s step has changed except our son,” was Paco Gandía’s joke, when with the mandatory military service the flag-swearing ceremonies took place that all the men in the country had to go through. moment when they were called up.

We could say something similar about the columnists who defend popular action. All the countries of the European Union make mistakes except ours. Spain and Andorra are the only two countries in which popular action is part of their legal system. But it is not us, but others, who make mistakes.