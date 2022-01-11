Veteran of the Great Patriotic War, blogger Dmitry Rodionov died at the age of 96. This was reported by his relatives in Instagram-account.

“Dear subscribers, friends. Our father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather died tonight. He was admitted to the hospital with intestinal obstruction, which required simple procedures. But, unfortunately, this happened during the holidays. And time was wasted, ”his son wrote on the page.

He also added that his father taught him to love people, to appreciate every moment of life, to give attention and care to others and at the same time not to waste time on quarrels and litigation.

The elderly blogger began to master the popular social network a year ago: he actively shared his life stories with subscribers, published photos and videos with his family, wrote about household chores and even managed to get on the air of the 360 ​​TV channel. More than 600 people have subscribed to his account. And the most popular post turned out to be a video that captured an elderly veteran doing a stationary bike. Followers said that the pensioner is a role model for them.

Earlier it became known about a new scheme of fraud with the elderly.