Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 is finally also arriving on consoles, at least as far as it concerns PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, after having established itself on PC as a sort of mass phenomenon. The horror film starring the disturbing puppet Huggy Wuggy has a release dateor rather two: it will be available on December 20, 2023 on PS4 and PS5, and shortly thereafter on Nintendo Switch.
As regards the precise date on the Nintendo console, there is still a bit of uncertainty, as the information seems to point alternatively to December 21st or 25th, although the first of the two dates perhaps seems more probable. In any case, it is a port of the horror released on PC in 2021.
While the PC version is about to receive the Chapter 3 just this monththe horror adventure series is coming to consoles, at least as far as PlayStation and Nintendo Switch are concerned.
A mass horror phenomenon
Poppy Playtime Chapter 1: A Tight Squeeze represents the beginning of the video game dedicated to the terrible Huggy Wuggy puppetwho has become a sort of celebrity among children and teenagers, evidently endowed with an irresistible charm.
His story started from Roblox, where the phenomenon developed as a sort of disturbing meme, so much so that it triggered the alarm of parents and even the police, who warned the public of the dangerousness of the subject.
After considerable media hype conveyed above all by YouTubers, Poppy Playtime finally received its own dedicated separate game, first on PC where Chapter 1 appeared in 2021, divided into various episodes.
For those who don't know him, the story tells of the terrifying Huggy Wuggy puppet, a flagship product of the multinational Playtime which however turns out to be a sort of murderous creature after having undergone a “transfusion of consciousness” by a corrupt entity.
While we are reaching Chapter 3 on PC, Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 is now arriving on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.
