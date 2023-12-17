Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 is finally also arriving on consoles, at least as far as it concerns PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, after having established itself on PC as a sort of mass phenomenon. The horror film starring the disturbing puppet Huggy Wuggy has a release dateor rather two: it will be available on December 20, 2023 on PS4 and PS5, and shortly thereafter on Nintendo Switch.

As regards the precise date on the Nintendo console, there is still a bit of uncertainty, as the information seems to point alternatively to December 21st or 25th, although the first of the two dates perhaps seems more probable. In any case, it is a port of the horror released on PC in 2021.

While the PC version is about to receive the Chapter 3 just this monththe horror adventure series is coming to consoles, at least as far as PlayStation and Nintendo Switch are concerned.