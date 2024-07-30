Paris (AFP)

When David Popovici was first sent into the pool at the age of four, it was certainly not to create a future champion. It was therapeutic, because he suffered from a curvature of the spine, known in medical terms as scoliosis. But 15 years later he made history as the first Romanian swimmer to win gold at the Olympic Games.

“It’s historic. My country’s first gold medal in the men’s event,” the 19-year-old said Monday after winning the 200m freestyle at the Paris 2024 Olympics. “I’m very happy. I couldn’t have done it if the country hadn’t stood behind me and with me.”

After a very exciting race in which the lead changed hands several times, the 19-year-old came in first place with a time of 1:44.72 minutes, just 0.02 seconds ahead of the British silver medalist Matthew Richards, and 0.07 seconds ahead of the American Luke Hobson, who won the bronze.

Popovici had previously participated in the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, where he competed in the 50, 100 and 200m freestyle races, but did not win any medals before later compensating for it in the 2022 Budapest World Championships when he won the 100 and 200m freestyle double.

Popovici, who finished fourth in the event three years ago in the Japanese capital, gave Romania its first Olympic swimming title since Athens 2004, when Camelia Botic also won the 200m freestyle. More importantly, he became the first Olympic swimming champion from Romania, which has now won four gold medals in the pools (Diana Mocanu won the 100m and 200m backstroke in 2000).

What he achieved in Paris “at the end of the day was for me. I did it for the child inside me, I did it for my friends, for the team that is with me and close to me, and also for my country.”

Popovici’s path to stardom began at the age of 14, when he competed in three races at the European Youth Olympics, winning the 100m freestyle with a championship record (49.82 seconds), as well as the 50m freestyle and 200m freestyle.

At his home championship in 2020, he gave a clear glimpse of what he could achieve when he clocked 49.26 seconds in the 100m freestyle, beating the record of 49.28 seconds set by American Olympic and world champion Caeleb Dressel at the age of 16.

He continued his ascendancy the following year at the European Youth Championships when he won the 50, 100 and 200m freestyle triple, also breaking the world youth record in the 4x100m freestyle relay with a time of 47.56 seconds, beating Russia’s Andrey Minakov (47.57 in 2020).

This was his last participation before his first Olympic experience three years ago in Tokyo, where he qualified for the finals of the 200 and 100m freestyle races, but failed to ascend to the podium after finishing fourth in the first, just 0.02 seconds behind the bronze medalist, while he came in seventh in the second.

“But 2022 was the year I rose to stardom in my country’s swimming world. It was the year I grew up very quickly. I got a taste of this new world, the beginning of a new career,” he said on Monday, referring to his brilliance in the Budapest pools when he was crowned world champion in the 200 and 100m freestyle.

After that, “I was in a phase of adapting to everything new for me… This year, I started enjoying and training tirelessly. The audience only sees the glory, we only know the amount of great work that goes on behind the scenes.”

For him, “there is no such thing as a perfect swimmer… not even Michael Phelps. He is the most decorated, the best in every way,” but “all you can do is chase perfection. That’s all I think about every day when I train. I try to be close (to perfection) with the understanding that you can never touch perfection.”