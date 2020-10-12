The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that the vaccine for coronavirus developed by the State Research Center “Vector” is best suited to people of the older generation, as well as those with chronic diseases.

As the head of the department explained in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta, EpiVacCorona is a synthetic vaccine, it does not contain any fragments of the virus or natural live protein.

The vaccine did not cause any allergic reactions. This was established at the stages of animal testing and during the final phase of research with the participation of volunteers, Popova noted.

She said that she actually participated in clinical studies, having been vaccinated with this vaccine.

The head of Rospotrebnadzor said that she had a seasonal allergy, but there was no reaction to the drug.

Earlier it was reported that the planned date of registration of the vaccine “Vector” – 15 October. It will become the second registered coronavirus vaccine.

The first such vaccine was “Sputnik V”, developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry.