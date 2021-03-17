A person who has recovered from COVID-19 can be a carrier of the infection, so he must wear a mask. This was announced on March 17 by the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova.

The situation with morbidity in Russia is stabilizing, said Popova on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1“. “The number of cases is decreasing daily. During the week, within the week, there are some fluctuations that are associated with registration exclusively, but this is not with the epidemiological process, ”the specialist said.

According to her, the incidence rate is less than seven people per day per 100 thousand. “But at the same time, the situation remains tense,” she added.

On the eve of the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko said that almost 1.25 million people were under medical supervision at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in Russia.

On March 12, Popova said that the existence of several vaccines against coronavirus in Russia makes it possible to give the most optimistic forecasts for the epidemic situation. She noted that vaccination is currently one of the most important tasks, because the seasonality factor affects COVID-19.

