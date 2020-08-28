The coronavirus remains stable in the environment for up to 48 hours when it dries. This was told by the head of Rospotrebnadzor, the chief sanitary doctor of Russia Anna Popova.

As shown by the research of the State Research Center “Vector”, the virus survives worse in water. In drinking water, he dies within two hours, in salty water, depending on the concentration of salt, he lives up to a day, Popova said, speaking at the Council of Rectors on August 28.

In general, coronavirus infection spreads more by droplets than by air. At the same time, due to the severity of the drops, there is no such wide spread as with the flu.

Earlier on August 28, Popova said that the authorities had decided to start the school year at full-time, based on more knowledge than before about the coronavirus and the ways of its spread and prevention. However, it is still a challenge, she noted. The chief sanitary doctor of Russia also urged not to be overly optimistic about the absence of outbreaks of disease in summer recreation areas. According to her, “the virus has not gone anywhere and will not go away.”