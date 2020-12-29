The situation with coronavirus in 77 Russian regions has been in a stabilization phase for more than five weeks, reports TASS, referring to the statement of the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova at a meeting of the presidium of the council under the government to combat COVID-19.

In her opinion, this is “a good prognostic sign.”

Popova clarified that now more than a million Russians who have come into contact with those infected with the coronavirus are under supervision, and control over their compliance with self-isolation has been strengthened.

The head of Rospotrebnadzor also noted that the sanitary department monitors the timeliness of issuing research results. According to her, the results of 98% of tests for COVID-19 are received by citizens within 48 hours, and 26% of them within 24 hours.

Popova added that the country has created a stock of 7 million coronavirus tests for uninterrupted diagnostics in January, the test systems have already been delivered to the laboratories.

On behalf of the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, Rospotrebnadzor has strengthened control over laboratories. For two weeks, the department’s specialists checked 435 laboratories.

“This is almost half of all laboratories that are involved in this work. Violations were found in 88 of them, ”Popova said.

During the week, the activities of two laboratories were suspended – in the Amur Region and Komi. It is noted that the regime and rules of biological safety were violated in these institutions.

Recall, in the Russian Federation per day identified 27,002 cases of coronavirus infection, 562 people died.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 3.1 million Russians have been infected with the coronavirus, 55,827 people have become victims of the disease.