Almost 1.5 thousand mutations of the coronavirus have been detected so far in Russia, all changes are neutral, said the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova on Thursday, January 28, on the air “Channel One“.

According to her, these mutations do not entail any changes in the relationship between “the virus and the human body.”

“To date, our scientists have found in those viruses that circulate in the Russian Federation, more than 1400 mutations, almost 1500, but all the changes that we see in our country, they are neutral,” said Popova.

The head of Rospotrebnadzor also said that a new test system is being prepared for registration in Russia, which is able to distinguish the usual coronavirus from a virus with new mutations.

As reported on January 28, acting Dmitry Lioznov, director of the Smorodintsev Influenza Research Institute of the Ministry of Health of Russia, new mutations of coronavirus infection are more infectious, but do not affect the severity of the disease or the effectiveness of vaccines. However, he recalled that mutations are an integral part of the life cycle of the virus.

In mid-December, the UK announced the discovery of a new strain of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. The Advisory Board on New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats in the country confirmed that it is spreading at a faster rate and requires increased caution from the population.

On December 19, a new mutation of the coronavirus was discovered in the Republic of South Africa. According to experts, the South African strain of the coronavirus is more dangerous than the British one, as it acquires mutations to reinfect people.