Experts in Russia know how to defeat the coronavirus. This was stated by the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova on Friday, December 25.

“Of course, the very first steps and our further actions were aimed at preserving people’s health, at saving people’s health. And today, having gone through this entire stage, I want to say and can say together with my colleagues, practitioners, scientists that we know how to defeat it (coronavirus), ”Popova said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel.

On the eve, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko called the victory over COVID-19 one of the priority tasks for 2021.

On December 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the government as a whole passed the difficult 2020 with dignity. According to the head of state, in the experienced conditions one could see the abilities of each member of the Cabinet and the results of his work.

Popova said on December 23 that in Russia there is a stabilization of the situation with COVID-19 and a slowdown in the growth of morbidity, but added that in a number of regions the incidence of COVID-19 is high, and special special measures should be taken there.

On the same day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Russia’s potential has made it possible not to collapse in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, but to remain in a stable state.

