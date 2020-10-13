The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that there is now no point in suspending the work of enterprises due to the spread of coronavirus, reports RIA News…

According to her, the experience of the system for the population of the Russian Federation and a number of other countries makes them feel confident enough.

“Despite the fact that we see growth figures, today in the Russian Federation we are not talking about blocking the economy and suspending some actions or some enterprises … because today we do not see any sense in this,” Popova stressed.

The day before, the Kremlin said that now a greater margin of safety has been created in the Russian Federation, and the system that was just formed in the spring is showing its effectiveness today. This is what will allow avoiding a complete lockdown due to COVID-19 in Russia, Dmitry Peskov said.