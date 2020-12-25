In Russia, the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection is stabilizing, but it is very important to comply with all requirements and restrictions. This was stated on Friday, December 25, by the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova in an interview with the TV channel “Russia 24”.

“The virus has its own laws, they have their own laws of seasonality, and this is exactly what we are seeing now. Today the situation is stabilizing. It is in our hands so that she does not return to what we saw in early November and in the middle, ”she said.

As the most effective tool in combating the pandemic, Popova called the citizens’ compliance with all the recommendations of Rospotrebnadzor and the measures introduced to prevent the spread of infection. The head of the department pointed out that about 75% of Russians observe the mask regime and considered this a good predictive sign.

In this regard, Popova urged citizens to take responsibility for their own and others’ health.

“New Year’s wish – to be sure that this situation can be defeated, and a lot depends on each of us, given that we, as a country, as a people have demonstrated incredible unity in the struggle, we have put a lot of effort into this struggle. In order to reach the winning line, everyone needs to think about their responsibility. Well, I want to wish everyone only health, and victory over the coronavirus, “added the head of Rospotrebnadzor.

Popova already reported on December 23 that the situation with COVID-19 stabilized in Russia and the incidence rate slowed down, but added that in a number of regions this figure is still high and special special measures should be taken there.

On the same day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Russia’s potential has made it possible not to collapse in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, but to remain in a stable state.

Current information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.