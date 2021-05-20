Most often, Russians are infected with coronavirus in transport, but the largest number of citizens acquire COVID-19 from loved ones. On Thursday, May 20, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said in an interview with Naila Asker-zade on the TV channel “Russia 1“.

“For now, there is transport, but we have the largest number of infections in our homes,” Popova said.

The head of the department added that mainly people over 50 and the elderly get sick. Infections also occur among unvaccinated citizens returning from abroad, Popova said.

“Here we have a low proportion of cases among young people, among children. Today it is imperative to use the situation to get a graft, ”concluded the head of Rospotrebnadzor.

In addition, Anna Popova emphasized in an interview that Russian-made coronavirus vaccines protect against all strains of COVID-19.

On May 18, Popova said that about 60% of the adult population of Russia will be vaccinated against coronavirus by the fall of 2021. As an example, the head of the department cited the situation of 2020, when 60% of the population were vaccinated against influenza.

At the end of April, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova expressed the opinion that collective immunity to coronavirus in the country could be formed in September. At the same time, she noted that everything will depend on the intensity of the vaccination campaign.

Large-scale vaccination of the population against coronavirus infection started in Russia on January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone. Experts have repeatedly noted that vaccination will sooner form herd immunity and defeat the pandemic.

There are currently four COVID-19 vaccines registered in the country: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, KoviVak and Sputnik Light.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.