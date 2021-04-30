The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova on the air of the Russia 24 channel revealed the number of cases of infection with the British strain of COVID-19 in Russia. It is reported by RIA News…

According to her, a total of 350 cases of infection with the British variant of the coronavirus have been identified in the country. “Today there is distribution, there are deliveries. We have identified more than 350 cases of the British strain, about 20 of the South African, ”she said.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that new strains of coronavirus were detected in 54 regions of the country. According to her, a British strain has been identified in 48 regions, a South African strain in 11, and strains with individual mutations in 22.