It’s not worth talking about a new wave of coronavirus in Russia at the moment. This was stated by the chief sanitary doctor of Russia Anna Popova on Thursday, October 8.

“This is a continuation of the epidemiological process. The virus has just arrived. This is a very short time for viruses. Therefore, until it passes all over the world and throughout the entire seasonal cycle, we will not be able to say where what wave is, “she said in an interview with the channel. “Russia 24”…

Compliance with the rules introduced to date will help to avoid new restrictions, the chief sanitary doctor noted. Practice has shown their effectiveness, she said.

Popova said that the main task of the Russian healthcare system in the current situation is to maintain the volume of planned aid.

Also, the head of Rospotrebnadzor stressed that Russians need to carefully protect themselves from influenza, since its combination with coronavirus can give a very negative result. At the same time, she stressed that to date, no such cases have been registered.

Significant mutations of the coronavirus that could affect the epidemiological process in Russia have not yet been identified.

“Yes, of course, this is a live virus, it has changes, it changes, but it changes much more slowly than the flu virus,” Popova said. It does not become “angrier” and does not spread faster from person to person.

In this case, the vaccine is able to protect against the virus, despite small changes. It includes those fragments that are stable, Popova explained. It is on them that immunity is developed.

On October 7, Popova said that the situation with the coronavirus in Russia is getting more complicated. The incidence is increasing in 60 of the 85 regions. She stressed that the specialists were preparing for this. According to her, doctors record an increase in the incidence among people over 60 years old, and their disease is more severe. Among children, cases of the disease are much less, outbreaks in educational institutions have not been registered, but there is some “tension” in universities where the restrictions were not observed.