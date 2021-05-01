The situation with coronavirus infection in Russia remains stable, there is no critical increase in the incidence. This was announced on May 1 by the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova.

“While the trend is such that there are no critical growth values ​​in the Russian Federation, our average daily levels are much lower than in most other countries,” Popova said on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”…

Popova also noted that the deterioration of the epidemiological situation should be expected if the Russians do not follow the necessary rules: use antiseptics, wear masks and gloves, and observe social distance.

The head of Rospotrebnadzor noted that in the current situation there are no grounds for introducing new restrictions within the country. However, she recalled that transporting and visiting crowded places carries risks.

“There are no restrictions inside the country either – nothing was introduced. And there are no epidemiological grounds for this today, ”Popova added.

Earlier that day, Natalya Pshenichnaya, deputy director for clinical and analytical work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, said that the epidemiological situation in Russia due to coronavirus remains tense, while it is too early to relax.

She added that now in Russia there is a wave-like course of the COVID-19 pandemic: small rises may follow a decrease in incidence.

On April 29, Popova said that Rospotrebnadzor expects a seasonal rise in the incidence of respiratory infections, including COVID-19, by the fall.

On April 27, WHO Representative in Russia Melita Vujnovich said that there is a soft plateau in the spread of coronavirus infection in the country, but the danger remains.

