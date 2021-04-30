In Russia, there is no critical increase in the incidence of COVID-19, the epidemiological situation is stable. The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said this in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel. TASS…

According to Popova, there is no significant increase in daily coronavirus infections in Russia. She pointed out that the situation will not worsen after the May holidays if the Russians comply with the measures introduced.

“If we stop following the rules, then with the trends that exist in the world, risks will arise,” said the head of Rospotrebnadzor.