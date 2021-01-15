Russian specialists can vaccinate 60% of the population against coronavirus in 2021. This was announced on Friday, January 15, during a meeting with epidemiologists by the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova.

According to her, this will be a very serious achievement. Immunization of the population should be massive, but it should be organized so that people have collective immunity by the fall, when the epidemic season begins.

According to Popova, the situation with COVID-19 in Russia is currently calm against the background of what is happening in other countries.

On the same day, Natalya Pshenichnaya, deputy director for clinical and analytical work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, said that the peak incidence of COVID-19 in Russia had probably already passed.

On December 15, a large-scale vaccination against coronavirus infection began in Russia, it started in Moscow on December 5. Citizens are vaccinated with Sputnik V.

Current information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.