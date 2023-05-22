The Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), announced through a statement that due to the activation of the volcanic alert traffic light at the yellow level phase 3, this due to the increase in the activities of the Popocatepetl volcanowill display more than 6 thousand elements.

It will be staff National Guard, Army and Mexican Air Forcein coordination with the Civil Protection authorities of the three orders of government, to form the Popocatépetl Joint Task Force.

Said force will be made up of 3,430 elements under jurisdiction on 24/a., 25/a. and 37/a. Military Zones that are on alert, in addition to 3,125 members of the Support Force for Disaster Cases, located inside Military Camp No. 1-A, in Mexico City.

According to what has been indicated, these elements are alert to go out to attend to any emergency, given the constant explosions in the Popocatépetl volcano, which have mainly affected municipalities in the state of Puebla, Tlaxcala and State of Mexico.

If necessary, the Popocatépetl Joint Task Force will apply

coordinated emergency plans GN-A and Plan DN-III-E in its three phases: Prevention,

Relief and Recovery, in order to support the evacuation of communities that may be affected,

For this, the 42 evacuation routes that are already established will be used: 10 from Puebla, 20 from the State of Mexico, 7 from Tlaxcala and 5 from Morelos; through which, 127,114 people from 51 communities in the states of Puebla, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala and Morelos that are considered as population at risk can be timely evacuated.

They will carry out an evacuation drill in Puebla

As part of one of the actions contemplated in the Prevention Phase of the Approved Operational Plan for the Popocatépetl volcano, the Joint Task Force will carry out a drill starting at 12:30 p.m. on May 22.

In this drill to be held at the community of Santiago XalitzintlaPuebla, civil protection authorities will participate, who will review the evacuation routes, action protocols to carry out the evacuation and the protection of people in shelters, establishment of Collection Centers and location of sanitary facilities.