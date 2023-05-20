From 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19, the Popocatépetl volcano registered an increase in its activity keeping the ash emission constant. In turn, the volcanic activity was accompanied by the expulsion of incandescent fragments and the characteristic noise of continuous emission.

the mexican company Sky Alert, dedicated to the development of technology for the prevention of natural disasters, reported on his Twitter account that this particular phenomenon is called strombolian eruption and had been previously registered in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Until the night of this Friday, the volcanic alert remains in Yellow Phase 2 and the safety radius was established at 12 kilometers around the crater. According to the direction of the wind, the ash will be dispersing towards the State of Mexico and CDMX.

Extraordinary measures in Puebla

For its part, the state government of Puebla announced the so-called “Health prevention guidelines that must be complied with in all institutions of the state educational system” to deal with the contingency situation using technology to continue the school year remotely.

The Ministry of Education affirmed that these measures will be implemented in the following municipalities: Acteopan, Atlixco, Atzitzihuacán, Calpan, Cohuecan, Chiautzingo, Domingo Arenas, Huaquechula, Huejotzingo, Juan C. Bonilla, Nealtican, San Diego la Mesa Tochimiltzingo, San Felipe Tepemaxalco , San Gregorio Atzompa, San Jerónimo Tecuanipan, San Nicolás de los Ranchos, Santa Isabel Cholula, Teopantlán, Tepeojuma, Tepexco, Tianguismanalco, Tilapa, Tlapanalá, and Tochimilco.

Likewise, the state president, Sergio Salomon Cespedes Pilgrim announced a tour of evacuation route no.2 for next Monday that will have the presence of Laura Velazquez Alzua, head of the National Coordination of Civil Protection.