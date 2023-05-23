During the last few days, the protagonist in Mexico, without a doubt, has been the Popocatepetl volcanoThis is due to the great activity that I have registered since last weekend, which has put inhabitants and authorities on alert.

Now, in this context, it should be remembered that there have been many people who have wondered if “Don Goyo” has a dimension portaland then we will tell you what the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has said about it.

Popocatépetl volcano, does it have a dimensional portal inside? This is what NASA says

As we mentioned before, the Popocatépetl volcano has been the big news in recent days, since it has presented quite a lot of activity since last Saturday May 20and the activity is expected to continue in the coming days.

Taking the above as context, it is worth remembering that users of social networks on numerous occasions have provided “evidence” about what is believed to be indications that there is a dimensional portal inside Don Goyo.

In this sense, it is worth mentioning that dimensional portals are a kind of shortcuts to move in just a few moments from one place to another in the cosmos. With this in mind, it is believed that the luminous cylinder that suddenly appeared in the sky and disappeared in the blink of an eye in the Mexican volcano on October 25, 2012 was a dimensional portal.

According to the images that the account of the social network Twitter “Webcams from Mexico”this type of phenomena that have been attributed to the dimensional portals in Popocatépetl have occurred on many occasions during the last decade of this 21st century.

The last capture of this type of luminous cylinders within the limits of Don Goyo was on March 6, 2023, that is, just over two months before strong activity began to be recorded in the crater.

Now, despite the theories that have been put forward that Popocatépetl could supposedly be used as a dimensional portal, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has made it clear that Although this type of phenomenon occurs, it is not about anything that has to do with something supernatural.

In this sense, NASA has stated that Dimensional portals are just “places where the Earth’s magnetic field connects with the Sun’s magnetic field, thus creating an unbroken path from our planet’s atmosphere to the Sun’s atmosphere.”.

Likewise, the US space agency explains that what happens in the so-called dimensional portals is that thousands of energetic particles can flow through the openings, causing them to strike our planet’s upper atmosphere, ultimately causing geomagnetic storms and, leading to bright polar auroras.