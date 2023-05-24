AFPi

05/23/2023 – 20:02

The Popocatepetl volcano continued to release gases and ash, which reached several locations in central Mexico. Its alert level remains at the level before that of high danger, authorities informed this Tuesday (23).

Three days after the smoke led to the temporary suspension of operations at the two airports in Mexico City, the volcano was still spewing water vapor, gases and ash, according to the most recent report by the National Center for Disaster Prevention.

“Its intensity has decreased and it is emitting less ash. We are vigilant day and night, let there be no alarm,” Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said earlier.

“Last night I slept a little better, because the other three days the windows and the door of the house were vibrating, and the noise was scary,” Francisca de los Santos, 56, told AFP today in the town of Santiago Xalitzintla. , state of Puebla, where ash fall was recorded.

Wearing a mask, to avoid breathing problems, Francisca, like most residents of the region neighboring the volcano, does not think about leaving the place: “We are used to it, but it is always a little scary”.

The activity of the volcano increased last Friday night, with moderate explosions, accompanied by the emission of ash and incandescent fragments in the vicinity of the crater.

Popocatépetl, whose eruptive process was reactivated in December 1994, is located on the border between the states of Mexico, Morelos and Puebla.
























