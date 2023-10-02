From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/10/2023 – 9:15

Fighter Acelino “Popó” Freitas told Fantástico that fell into a financial scam involving cryptocurrencies. Popó says he lost R$1.2 million in the scheme. “I got hit badly,” he said.

What happened?

Popó revealed that he invested a large amount with a company called Braiscompany. The promise made was a return of 8% per month, which the fighter did not suspect at the time.

“I was very stupid, very foolish, very childish, there is no such thing as an 8% return [ao mês] anywhere in the world. I got hit badly, but this guy beat a lot of people by knockout, a lot of people are going through difficulty and hunger,” he said. In the first month of investment, the income occurred, but afterwards, the promise was no longer fulfilled.

Popó also says that he was ‘seduced’ by the speech of the coup businessman, be it with his oratory, persuasion in the lives, and that he gave a tone of reality to the business.

Care

Also according to an exclusive survey by Fantástico, scams like the one that hit Popó left at least 2.7 million investors at a loss and generated almost R$100 billion.

The coordinator of the Finance Institute at Fundação Escola de Comércio Álvares Penteado, Ahmed Sameer El Khatib, states that promises of exorbitant profits are one of the characteristics of this type of financial scam. “Financial pyramids tend to offer returns well above the market standard, which can be a warning sign,” he explains.

Recruitment of new members is also encouraged above all in financial pyramid schemes. Participants are encouraged to recruit others into the scheme, and some of the money invested by new members is used to pay old members’ returns. Without recruitment, the scheme could collapse.

To avoid falling for scams, the Fecap specialist lists some precautions:

Research about the company: Before investing in or purchasing a product or service from a company, it is important to carry out thorough research into its reputation, history and business model. Check that the company has a real product or service and that there is evidence that it is generating revenue from those products or services.

Before investing in or purchasing a product or service from a company, it is important to carry out thorough research into its reputation, history and business model. Check that the company has a real product or service and that there is evidence that it is generating revenue from those products or services. Analysis of the remuneration structure: If a company’s main way of making money is by recruiting new participants and earning commissions on their memberships, this could be a sign of a scam. pyramid . Carefully analyze the company’s compensation structure and check whether it is based on sales of products or services.

If a company’s main way of making money is by recruiting new participants and earning commissions on their memberships, this could be a sign of a scam. . Carefully analyze the company’s compensation structure and check whether it is based on sales of products or services. Evaluation of Earnings Promises: Companies that promise extraordinary financial returns in a short period, without a clear explanation of how this is possible, may raise suspicions. Carefully analyze the company’s earnings promises and make sure they are realistic and sustainable.

Companies that promise extraordinary financial returns in a short period, without a clear explanation of how this is possible, may raise suspicions. Carefully analyze the company’s earnings promises and make sure they are realistic and sustainable. Transparency check: Companies suspected of operating as fraud schemes pyramid they may be evasive or fail to provide clear information about their business model, revenue source and compensation structure. Check that the company is transparent and provides clear and detailed financial information about its operations.

Companies suspected of operating as fraud schemes they may be evasive or fail to provide clear information about their business model, revenue source and compensation structure. Check that the company is transparent and provides clear and detailed financial information about its operations. Investigation of complaints: If there are allegations or suspicions that a company is operating as a fraud scheme, pyramid financial situation, it is important to investigate these reports carefully. Check whether there is concrete evidence that the company is involved in fraudulent activities and whether there are ongoing legal actions against it.

Also according to El Khatib, there are measures and regulations in force in Brazil to protect consumers from possible fraud schemes. pyramid financial services in sectors such as travel and tourism. Some of these measures include: