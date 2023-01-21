An interesting official project by has re-emerged and made public these days Nintendo: it is a series of drawings and preparatory diagrams of what was supposed to be the Popeye gameor Popeye, later transformed into theoriginal Donkey Kong.

Big Nintendo fans will surely know the story: Nintendo was planning to create a video game about Popeye, or Popeye, but having problems getting the license for the use of the character he decided to transform it by modifying the characters.

Popeye: One of Nintendo’s preparatory drawings

Not being able to use Popeye and the other characters of the franchise, he therefore chose to keep what had been created up to that moment but to use his own characters: thus the original Donkey Kong was born, which also saw the absolute debut of Mario.

It’s a fascinating story also because it demonstrates how the creation of what later became a great icon, a sort of true symbol of video games themselves like Mario, resulted from a problem in obtaining an official license and from the need to create original characters.





Nintendo PopEye, another underdrawing

The anecdote was known, but for the first time we can see tangible evidence of this event through the drawings that have recently emerged online, which show some preliminary designs of what the original game should have been, with Popeye, Brutus and Olivia instead of Mario, Donkey Kong and Peach.