The entrance of Pope Francis at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome will not be as short as it was forecast last Friday. This Tuesday, five days of its hospitalization for bronchitis that dragged since the beginning of February, as explained by the Vatican. Although the specialists who take care of him at the Vatican hospital avoid in the medical parts to cite the specific diagnosis of their health problem. There is no talk of bronchitis but of respiratory infection. «It is a very broad term that can indicate bronchitis but also a pneumonia or other respiratory pathology of an infectious nature. Probably, not to be obliged to be very specific and to give many details, ”says Juan Pablo de Torres, co -director of the Department of Pneumology of the University of Navarra (Cun) clinic.

Francisco’s painting “is not uncommon,” he warns of Torres. It is similar to the one that is usually seen in many hospitals in winter among elderly people. A banal cold that evolves with time to pneumonia and forces patients between seven and ten days. If everything goes well, with the help of oxygen and antibiotic treatment it is evolved favorably, although these infections are also behind the increase in winter mortality in octogenarians.

In the last medical parts, it was assured that the situation of the Pontiff was “stable”, but also that it was not an easy situation: “All exams performed to date are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require an adequate stay Hospital ». According to one of the last communications, the analysis shows »a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract that has determined a change in treatment».

The literal translation of the Italian polymicrobial infection would indicate that it is an infection caused by several infectious agents, whether viruses, bacteria or fungi. Although it could also be a multibacterial problem, caused by several bacteria.









“In any case, this does not mean that your situation is more seriously,” says José María Eiros, Professor of Microbiology and Chief of Microbiology Service of the Hortega de Valladolid University Hospital. «There are pathogens that for themselves are indicators of gravity, without being accompanied by others. Without knowing the results of the tests carried out to the Pontiff, we presume that it has an infection caused by several agents, which makes the resolution difficult and sometimes demands a therapy that combines several treatments ».

The Italian newspaper “Corriere della Sera” dares to give names and surnames of these pathogens: Mycoplasma pneumoniae, streptococci and staphylococci, which circulate at this time and can cause pneumonia in the elderly and weakened people. But it could be any other.

With cortisone

On Friday, February 14, in his last public appearance, he was tired and with his swollen face, perhaps because of the use of corticosteroids. These drugs are used in patients of their age as anti -inflammatory medications and one of the side effects is that it can reduce immune defenses and cause opportunistic infections. It would be an explanation to the appearance of several pathogens in the analyzes.

Bergoglio, 88, suffers from young respiratory problems. With 21 years they had to remove a lobe of the lung and this does not improve his prognosis. In its evolution, it also imports the other conditions it suffers (comorbidities) and its general condition. “What most worries is that there are complications and a failure occurs in an important organ such as the kidneys, the heart or the liver,” insists the CUN specialist. The good news is that it remains “stable” and without fever.