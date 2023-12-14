The Pope's doctor investigated, here's what Sergio Alfieri is accused of

The doctor of Pope francesco he ended up under investigation, the Nas accuse him of forgery of a public document: “Appointments, visits and conferences while he was supposed to be in the operating room”. Sergio Alfieriwhich operated on the Pontiff twice, was registered in the register of suspects. The professor of the Gemelli Polyclinic – we read in La Stampa – would have signed the register present in some operations on some patients at the same times. That is, thank you to the alternation of signatures in the surgical register he has performed multiple operations in a private setting. Making money from it. The accusation comes from a complaint dating back to July 2022.

The Nas are investigating, who verified – continues La Stampa – a series of stories “on everyone's lips”. Then they acquired from health management dozens of medical records and related paper and digital folders. The patients were hospitalized both in public regime than in solvent rooms, that is for a fee. Alfieri even appeared to have operated at the same time more salt. The Pope's surgeon signed the register below. While other doctors from his team were operating, according to the accusation. While the patients, including cancer patients, who pass through his office often end up diverted to the rooms for solvents, the paid ones. Where they settle accounts with health insurance companies or out of pocket through the hospital administrative office.

