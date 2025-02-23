Pope’s disease reactivates the most aggressive campaign of Francisco’s enemies

“I know there is someone out there who says my time has arrived. They always throw my hair! ” Thus Pope Francis was confessed on Wednesday to the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, from the tenth plant of the Agostino Gemelli hospital, where he is being treated by bilateral pneumonia that has half a world alert. In his conversation with Meloni, rebuilt by Il Corriere della willBergoglio lamented the Fake News Around your health. “Someone has prayed for the Pontiff to go to Paradise, but the ‘owner of the Mies’ has thought about leaving me here,” Francisco joked, whom they had arrived, through their secretaries, rumors of all kinds. Rumors that have taken body with every bad news, such as the last medical part of the Vatican this Saturday, which underlined a worsening in the conditions of the Pontiff, which has specified oxygen and a blood transfusion throughout the afternoon. The conditions, as the doctors who attend it pointed out, are still serious and the Pope “is not out of danger.”

In these days, from some of these sectors, it has been pointed out that the Pope would have received the extremeunción, that he would be agonizing or that, even, he would have already died and have been transferred secretly to the Vatican, and that the Swiss guard had already rehearsed the funeral from Francisco. There were many who bounced the news that Bergoglio had a double, and that in fact the authentic Pope (although these groups do not recognize any after the death of Benedict XVI) would have died months ago and who was in the hospital was his double. A lie that, by the way, has already circulated when 12 years ago Ratzinger announced his resignation. And then he was still alive for a decade, by the way.

Francisco’s environment was already in charge of deny He leaves the hospital, because he has “a lot to do.” Although everything will depend, of course, on the evolution of a medical picture that from the beginning has been qualified as “complex” by the doctors.

It is not the first time that happens. In fact, since the death of Ratzinger, the enemies of Pope Francis inside the Church have changed the strategy that followed during the first years of Bergoglio pontificate. Thus, they no longer spend so many energies to criticize the Pope or his measures in favor of gays, women or divorced married, and after the death of Pope Emeritus they stopped endorsing the theories of absence of legitimacy of the Argentine pontiff for, Directly, prepare the hypothetical scenario of his death and influence the conclave to be chosen, the case, his successor.

Since two years ago Francisco entered, urgently, also for bronchitis, the machinery of the ecclesial mud was operated. Ultraconservative blogs, traditionalist movements and members of the movements that are betrayed by Bergoglio (Opus Dei, Kikos, Communion and Liberation or the Sodalicio, among others), with the endorse , Burke, Müller or Cipriani (and, to a lesser extent, Rouco Varela) or former nuncio viganò (recently excommunicated by Francisco and very close to Donald Trump) have dedicated themselves to launching bulos on new diseases of the Pope, alleged changes in humor or infusions regarding his mental health, something that especially bothers Francisco.

Along with this, and thanks to the financing of several Think Tank Near to the Maga Movement in the United States, the Yunque in Mexico, the groups near Milei and Bolsonaro in Argentina or Brazil and, to a lesser extent, groups linked to the Spanish Catholic ultra -right, these sectors have been calling meetings in luxury hotels for several years all of Europe, to those who invite cardinals and bishops. The last one, organized by the Acton group, took place in Sintra, and some 80 prelates participated in it. In these meetings, Francisco is not openly criticized, but rather serve to generate trust and offer favors to some marinated who can participate in a future conclave and, incidentally, make them known. Because one of the big problems – not solved by the related to Francisco – is that the cardinals who will vote for a new Pope do not know each other.

A website to meet them all

Months ago, all cardinals with the right to vote (139 today) received a thick volume with the names of all cardinals. In turn, a website has been opened that presents a list of all possible papable ones, aligned around their alleged ‘orthodoxy’ in issues related to sexual morals, masses in Latin and traditional doctrine. And this group plays with an advantage, which at the moment has failed to be neutralized by the most aligned sectors with Francisco. As much as Bergoglio has practically appointed all cardinals with the right to vote, they are not known or in contact with each other. As soon as they met in 2022 on the occasion of an extraordinary meeting convened by the Pontiff.

The initiative College of Cardinals Report It is supported by the Sophia Institute Press, based in New Hampshire, an entity that has already supported traditionalist publications and contrary to Francisco’s openings.

The web explicitly speaks of the “next conclave” and has its own candidates. Some of them, everything must be said, are already more than 80 years old and would not participate in the conclave, whether. Among the candidates with the most possibilities, the figure of Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State, who despite being appointed by Francisco goes through being a conservative man and, above all, controlled by the diplomatic corps, the other sector that has not been capable to control Francisco in these 12 years. Robert Sarah, Peter Erdo, Willem Eljk, Gerhard Müller or the Congolese Fridolin Ambongo are some of his’ candidates, who contrast with others of a more ‘Francisquista’ cut, such as Matteo Zuppi, Pierbattista Pizzaballa or the Filipino Tagle. The study is led by journalists Edward Pentin, one of the most critical with the current bishop of Rome, and Diane Montagna.

The Pope will not give up

“Let’s not invent anything, the Pope is recovering.” Rounded, the dean of the Cardenalicio College, Giovanni Battista Re, has denied the rumors that speak of a hypothetical papal resignation. In statements a The repubblicathe purple, 91, and who three weeks ago was renewed by Francisco as the man who will direct the preparations for a future conclave, said that “we must not talk about resignation.” The Pope “in a few days will return to the Vatican,” re.

And it went further, denying that meetings have been produced to prepare their exit. “The Dean has not had a meeting of cardinals,” he said, in the same way that the Swiss guard must have made when some media falsely reported an alleged “essay” for a papal funeral.

Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, on the other hand, accused “a strong anti-Bergoglio current” present “especially in the network and in US sites”. “Although it is never explicit, an expectation of change that is also expressed through the ‘fake news’ is evident. There is a strong polarization, ”says the purple.

Along the same lines, the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, Vincenzo Paglia denounced how “there is no lack of crows” that speak of Bergoglio’s death, although “knowing that the Pope also continues to live seems useful news for everyone.” And, bad that despite some, the Pope is still alive. And working in your hospital room. Although the latest news is more worrying than the eve.

