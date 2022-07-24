Pope Francis’ apologies to indigenous Canadians represent an important step in their recovery after what happened to them in the indigenous boarding schools. Many of them were forcibly placed there as children to assimilate into white society.

So says Wilton Littlechild, a prominent Indigenous leader of the Cree people in Maskwacis, Alberta. There, the Pope will apologize this Monday for the Catholic Church’s role in those former “Indian Residential Schools” — a gesture that members of Canada’s natives have been urging for years.

“It is an opportunity for boarding school survivors to forgive,” said Littlechild, a former chief of the region who played a pivotal role in the Pope’s arrival in Canada. The 78-year-old lawyer spent many years as a child at the local indigenous boarding school and suffered abuse there. “I think the apologies can be a springboard for reconciliation.”

Between 1850 and the end of the last century, a total of approximately 150,000 Indigenous children in Canada were forcibly placed in more than 130 Indigenous boarding schools across the country. The aim was to erase their indigenous identity. They were physically, mentally and often sexually abused. At least four thousand children died at the institutions, as a result of diseases and malnutrition, among other things.

The policy has wreaked havoc on indigenous communities, causing ongoing social problems.

Cree leader Member truth commission

Wilton Littlechild (1944) is an authority on the controversial Canadian 'Indian Residential Schools'. He was one of three members of a truth and reconciliation commission that conducted an in-depth investigation into the boarding schools and their harmful effects. Seven thousand former pupils made statements about their experiences during this years-long process. In the final report of the commission, which appeared in 2015, the boarding school policy has been described as a 'cultural genocide'. One of the 94 recommendations the report said the pope would apologize on Canadian soil for the role of the church.

The Catholic Church, which ran about 60 percent of the boarding schools, had not apologized for its role until this year, unlike the Canadian government and other churches involved in the policy. The pressure to do so mounted last year after the discovery of unmarked children’s graves at former boarding schools – in total human remains of more than 1,800 people have been found using ground radar.

Pope Francis pledged to apologize this spring after a visit by representatives of indigenous peoples to the Vatican. Littlechild was there – and will accompany the Pope on Monday.

Why is it important for the Pope to apologize on Canadian soil?

Many survivors said: I want him to tell me. I think the image of his presence here and survivors hearing personal apologies from him is important to their path to healing. Even though it is a pity that it took so long, because many former students have now passed away.

What were the effects of the boarding schools on the indigenous population?

The policy of ‘killing the Indian in the child’ was an attack on our languages, our cultures, our families and our communities. The consequences of being taken away from your parents and placed in these institutions for a long time are still ongoing. The unprocessed traumas continue, from generation to generation.

What are your own experiences?

I attended Ermineskin Indian Residential School for 11 years and another boarding school for three years. I experienced physical, psychological, emotional and sexual abuse there. On the first day of school, your name was replaced by a number. I was number 65. That has consequences for your mental health. I was not raised with my siblings. There were twelve of us. I know them by name, but not as brothers and sisters in spirit.

As a member of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, you were intensively involved with the boarding schools. How was that?

Mentally and physically it was exhausting. Former students told me my own story. Then they left and I had to hear the story thousands more times. After the first two years I developed ‘compassion fatigue’. I wondered: how much truth do I need to hear? I’ve had therapy. But I am now thankful that I did because it allowed me to begin my own healing.

What can be achieved with the Pope’s apology?

It is important for the recovery from the traumas we went through as children. But to go from truth to reconciliation is a big leap. Those who have worked hard themselves have made progress in their healing. But there is still a lot of work to be done by those who are still very angry about what happened to them as children.

What do the excuses for Indigenous people’s ties to the Catholic Church mean?

Many have left the church. Some may return. Importantly, the Catholic Church is beginning to accept our way of believing. They used to denigrate us, call us devil worshippers. In some places they are now more open to spirituality as opposed to religion. We have our own ways of worshiping the creator. Some people go to our traditional ceremonies, such as the sun dance, which were banned for a long time. I think under Pope Francis there is more willingness to provide space for spirituality.