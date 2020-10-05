The Pope becomes political: in addition to a dialogue with Islam, he calls for a new world order. His harsh criticism of nationalism comes shortly before the US election.

Assisi – Worried even before its release the third encyclical from Pope Francis caused a stir – not least because of its title, “Fratelli Tutti“. On Saturday, the head of the church, who was considered to be very close to people, signed the religious circular all in one barren stone vault on the grave of its namesake, Saint Francis of Assisi.

The Vatican finally published the pamphlet on Sunday. The German title: “About brotherhood and social friendship”. Pope Francis remains true to his line, shows himself close to people, open to the world and politically.

The corona virus as a turning point: Pope Francis emphasizes the “clear inability” of politics and calls for a new world order

Even if Pope Francis in it every single one Christians to more Charity and humanity calls: Its up to now third encyclical is also his most political. The circular reads like the sum of previous ones Reminders, but it is also a clear requirement of the Pontiff after a new politics, especially in the fifth chapter, which is entitled “The Best Politics”. Francis but doesn’t just ask for one fairer world, with “social and political love” as a guide. The Head of the church criticizes the modern economy and a Politics full of conflict and populism. The encyclical explicitly mentions that the right to property is not absolute and calls on the United Nations to reform.

The Corona crisis* should be used for Turning point be for more Humanity. In their response to the coronavirus *, the international politics fails: “Beyond the various answers given by the various countries, there was clearly this one inability regarding one common trade to the fore. […] If someone thinks it’s only about one better functioning of what we’ve already done … then he’s on that Wrong way“. – Harsh admonishing words from the 83-year-old Argentine, who in the 150 pages of the publication depicts particularly elderly and migrants as victims of current politics.

Criticism in the US election campaign: Pope Francis calls for new policies and warns of “angry and aggressive nationalisms”

It seems there no coincidence to be that his warning will be published shortly before the US election. Also points to this Vatican expert Bernd Hagenkord on the Catholic media platform Vatican News explicitly. Not just warns Pope Francis expressly, before the “temptation one Culture of the walls to erect “and before the”racismthat is hidden and keeps reappearing ”. Also sentences like “Stubborn, exaggerated, angry and aggressive nationalisms are reviving. ”Seem like a warning index finger Washington and US President Donald Trump * to judge.

Closing ranks with the Imam: Pope Francis emphasizes the common struggle of the world religions – a milestone in the dialogue?

The Catholic Church as a community of Humanity and charity for a “social alternative“Stand up for a new world order fight. However, not alone: ​​That the Pope from Argentina repeats the Grand Imam of Cairo, the Islamic dignitary Ahmed al-Tajib, mentioned, carries a lot of weight for Vatican connoisseurs. Pope Francis refers several times to the document jointly signed in 2019 “The brotherhood of all people – For a peaceful coexistence in the world ”. For dialogue between Christianity and Islam is that a big step: it is the first time that a Pope refers so strongly to the leader of another religion.

“There is also an urgent need to continue Testimony of a way of encounter between the different Christian denominations to give ”, it also says in the encyclical. From a German perspective, however, such a statement comes as a surprise. Just had it Vatican the desire of one common Suppers, Catholic and Protestant Christian slowed down. Here they bounce Visions of the Pope probably on the specific specifications from the Vatican bureaucracy for everyday church life.

Criticism of the encyclical: does the Pope scripture exclude women?

Also The role of the woman should in the Catholic Church be strengthened. Pope Francis mentions this several times. There is one bitter aftertaste, that the third encyclical especially in advance of female Christians was criticized. The title “Fratelli tutti” in German “All brothers“Exclude women. Church superior argued after protests that it was a quote from the medieval saint Francis of Assisi act. That convinced them Critics Not. The Vatican gave in. Now, in the German translation of the teaching letter, the phrase “Brotherhood” spoken. (vs / dpa)