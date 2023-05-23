How did you feel about the content of this article?

Pope Francis will be in the Portuguese capital in August for WYD, which was to be held in 2022, but was postponed due to Covid-19 | Photo: EFE/EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Pope Francis will travel to Lisbon from August 2nd to 6th to participate in World Youth Day (WYD) and will visit the Sanctuary of Fatima, where he visited in May 2017.

WYD, a Catholic event that brings together millions of young people, will be held between the 1st and 6th of August in the capital of Portugal, after being postponed for a year due to the pandemic.

In addition to the Pope’s presence at the various WYD events, Francis is also scheduled to visit the Sanctuary of Fatima, where, according to Catholic tradition, Our Lady appeared for the first time to three children on May 13, 1917. The Pope visited the site for two days in May 2017.

“WYD was and continues to be a strong moment in the experience of many children, of many young people, and the initial inspiration that moved our dear Pope Wojtyla [João Paulo II] it did not fail”, said the pontiff in the preface of a book about the event recently published by Portuguese journalist Aura Miguel.

“On the contrary, the change in times that we are living more or less consciously also represents a challenge, especially for the younger generations”, he added.

For now, no further details have been released about the trip, which will be the third this year confirmed by the Vatican, after Hungary, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, although the pope has also said he is planning trips to Mongolia and France.

Lisbon will be the fourth WYD chaired by Jorge Mario Bergoglio, after Brazil (2013), Poland (2016) and Panama (2019). It was initially scheduled for 2022, as Francis announced on January 27, 2019 in Panama, but it was transferred to this year due to Covid-19.