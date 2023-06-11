The medical team reported that the state of health of the pontiff remains regular, but said that rest is necessary.

The Vatican announced that the pope francis, 86 years old, will not say the Angelus prayer publicly this Sunday (June 11, 2023). The prayer is traditionally made on Sundays, in St. Peter’s square. According to Vatican Newsthe medical team recommended that the pontiff not pray publicly to avoid physical movements in the operated area.



On June 7, Pope Francis underwent surgery to operate on a hernia. “Pope Francis will recite the prayer of the angelus tomorrow in particular, uniting himself spiritually, with affection and gratitude, to the faithful who wish to accompany him, wherever they may be.”says the communiqué of the Holy See.

Pope Francis’ medical team spoke to journalists on Saturday (June 10) and reported that the pontiff’s health status remains regular. According to doctors, the leader of the Catholic church is already eating a semiliquid diet.



Since becoming the 266th pope of the Catholic Church and head of state of the Vatican City-State on March 13, 2013, Francis has been admitted 3 times to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome.



O Power360 made a survey on the health problems faced by Francisco. See below: