By Philip Pullella

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – The threat of a global conflict sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine needs to convince everyone that the time has come for humanity to abolish war before it ends humanity, Pope Francis said on Sunday.

“More than a month has passed since the invasion of Ukraine, since the beginning of this cruel and senseless war, which, like any war, is a defeat for everyone, for all of us,” he told thousands of people in the Plaza de Saint Peter, during his Sunday blessing.

“We have to repudiate war, a place of death where fathers and mothers bury their children, where men kill their brothers without even seeing them, where the powerful decide and the poor die,” he added.

The war in Ukraine is destroying the country’s future, he said, citing the statistic that half of Ukraine’s children had to flee the country.

“This is the bestiality of war, something that is barbaric and sacrilegious,” he said, encouraging his listeners not to regard war as inevitable or something to get used to.

“If we come out of this (war) the same way we were before, we will all be blamed in some way. Faced with the danger of self-destruction, humanity needs to understand that the time has come to abolish war, to cancel it from the history of man before it cancels man from history,” he said.

Since Russia invaded its neighbor on February 24, Pope Francis has spoken several times about a possible nuclear conflict.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella)

