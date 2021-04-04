The world community should abandon the buildup of weapons during a pandemic, and the conflicting parties should move on to a truce and the restoration of relations. Pope Francis announced this during the traditional Easter message on April 4.

“The pandemic is still ongoing, the social and economic crisis is very severe, especially for the poorest. Despite this, and this is outrageous, armed conflicts do not stop, and military arsenals are being strengthened, ”he said. Vatican radio…

Also in his address to the flock, he noted that the right to medical care and treatment should belong to everyone. Pope Francis called on the international community to overcome the delays in the distribution of vaccines and to share the drugs with the poorest countries.

“May the Lord help us to overcome the mentality of war. May he give those who are trapped in conflicts, especially in eastern Ukraine and Nagorno-Karabakh, the opportunity to safely return to their families and inspire the rulers of the whole world to curb the new arms race, ”he said.

Pope Francis held an all-night vigil at St. Peter’s Basilica, urging believers not to lose hope despite the pandemic. Due to security measures, only 200 people were admitted to the service. For the second year now, the Vatican has held a limited celebration.

On April 4, the Evangelical Lutheran and Roman Catholic Churches celebrate the Resurrection of Christ, or Easter. The holiday is established in honor of the main event for Christians – the resurrection of Jesus Christ. According to the Gospel, he was crucified on Mount Calvary near the walls of Jerusalem, buried by his disciples and resurrected on the third day. The celebration of Easter was established by the apostles.