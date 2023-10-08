“Please stop the attacks and weapons, understand that terrorism and war bring no solution but only death and suffering for many innocent people. Every war is a defeat. We pray for peace in Israel and Palestine“. Thus Pope Francis spoke at the end of the Angelus on what is happening in the Middle East.

“I am following with apprehension what is happening in Israel, where violence has exploded even more quickly, causing hundreds of deaths and injuries – added the Pontiff – I express my closeness to the families of the victims, I pray for them and for all those who are experiencing hours of terror and anguish”.

“In this month of October dedicated not only to the missions, but also to the prayer of the rosary, let us not tire of invoking, through the intercession of Mary, the gift of peace in many countries in the world marked by wars and conflicts. And we continue to remember dear Ukraine which suffers so much every day, is tormented“, said Pope Francis at the end of the Angelus.