How did you feel about the content of this article?

Sculpture in honor of Anne Frank, young victim of the Holocaust, author of a famous diary, made in 1965 by the Uruguayan artist Rubens Fernández. | Photo: EFE/Rodrigo García

Pope Francis marked the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holocaust on Friday with a message on social media in which he called for the murder of millions of Jews perpetrated by the regime of Nazi Germany not to be “forgotten nor denied”.

“The memory of the extermination of millions of Jews and people of other faiths cannot be forgotten or denied,” the pope said in a message to his followers on Twitter.

“There can be no fraternity without first eliminating the roots of hatred and violence that fueled the horror of the Holocaust,” Francis added on his social accounts in English, Italian, German, Spanish and Portuguese.

This Friday marks the International Day in Remembrance of the Victims of the Holocaust – which caused the death of about six million Jews at the hands of the Nazi regime in Germany – and commemorates the liberation in 1945 of the Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp. Birkenau.

In addition to the pope, other leaders sent messages of remembrance to Nazi victims on the occasion of the celebration of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, of Jewish origin.

Jews “neither forget nor forgive the vicious Holocaust deniers, for whom a single Holocaust was not enough,” said the Israeli president, while Zelensky emphasized that “indifference, together with hatred, kills.”