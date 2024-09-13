“Both are against life. The one who gets rid of migrants and the one who kills children. Both are against life,” the pope told reporters on his plane as he returned to Rome after a 12-day Asian tour.

“I’m not an American and I won’t vote there. But let it be clear: Both keep immigrants out, and not giving immigrants the ability to work or welcome them is a sin, it’s dangerous,” he added.

Former President Trump, who is running to return to the White House in November, campaigned on a pledge to deport illegal immigrants. But he also paved the way in 2022 to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling that granted women the right to abortion, something Harris has campaigned on to restore.

“We have to choose the lesser of two evils. Who is the lesser evil? That woman or that man? I don’t know. Everyone has to think and make this decision according to their conscience,” Pope Francis said.