“A reduction in drug addiction is not achieved by liberalizing their consumption, this is fantasy, as has been proposed, or already implemented, in some countries.” The Pope underlined this during the general audience in St. Peter’s Square. “Having known many tragic stories of drug addicts and their families, I am convinced that it is morally necessary to put an end to the production and trafficking of these dangerous substances. How many traffickers of death there are, driven by the logic of power and money at any cost” , points out. “This plague, which produces violence and sows suffering and death, requires an act of courage from society as a whole”, is the pontiff’s appeal.

“Mixed marriages are not an opportunity to convert the spouse”

“Every believer must feel free to propose – never impose! – one’s religion to other people, believers or not. This excludes any form of proselytism, understood as exerting pressure or threats; must reject any type of financial or work favors; he must not take advantage of people’s ignorance” highlighted the Pope while meeting a delegation of Muslims living in Bologna. “In addition to this, marriages between people of different religions must not be an opportunity to convert the spouse to his or her own religion. Dear friends, I hope that, where you live, you can maintain good relations with the Catholic Church: with the Bishop, with the clergy and with the faithful, in mutual respect and friendship”, said Bergoglio.