The Pontiff was admitted to the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome on Wednesday (March 29) due to a respiratory infection.

Pope Francis should be discharged on Saturday (April 1), Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement released on Friday (Mar 31, 2023). Here’s the full of the declaration (33 KB, in English).

Francisco will undergo final exams on Friday (31.Mar) and, depending on the result, he will be released to return to Santa Marta, in the Vatican. Brunni said that the pontiff is being followed up by the medical team at the Gemelli Polyclinic and is in a normal clinical state.

“Yesterday went well, with normal clinical evolution. In the evening, Pope Francis ate together with those who accompanied him during his stay: the Holy Father was accompanied by doctors, nurses, assistants and Gemelli employees.he said.

In later statement released this Friday (31.mar)the spokesperson said that Pope Francis must be present in Saint Peter’s Square for the mass that marks the beginning of Holy Week and the Christian celebrations, which run from April 2 to Easter Sunday, the 9th.

“As he must leave the hospital tomorrow, Pope Francis must be present in St. Peter’s Square for the Eucharistic celebration of Palm Sunday and the Lord’s Passion”said the spokesperson.

In a statement on Thursday (30.Mar.2023), Bruni had already said that Pope Francis would have presented an improvement in the health framework. The pontiff was hospitalized on Wednesday (March 29) at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, due to a respiratory infection.