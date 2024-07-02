Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square, Vatican City | Photo: EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

Pope Francis will probably canonize, during the Jubilee of 2025, the British Carlo Acutis, who died in 2006 at just 15 years old and was known throughout the world for his work of evangelization through the internet.

The pontiff, who last May approved the votes in favor of the canonization of Acutis and 14 other religious and lay people, presided over the Public Consistory this Monday (1st) for the voting of some canonization causes, in which the dates of most of the ceremonies were decided.

However, the one for Acutis, who is highly anticipated in Italy and who, in any case, will probably be canonized during the Jubilee of 2025, according to the official portal, has not been defined. Vatican News.

Carlo Acutis died at just 15 years old in October 2006 due to leukemia, was buried in the Basilica of Assisi and in 2020 was declared blessed, in one of the fastest processes in memory in the Catholic Church.

To this end, the Congregation for the Causes of Saints attributed to his intercession the miraculous cure – considered inexplicable by some experts – of a Brazilian child with a congenital malformation of the pancreas, which occurred on October 12, 2013, in Campo Grande, in Mato Grosso do Sul.

Acutis was quickly celebrated as the first millennial blessed for evangelizing and documenting miracles online, with apps or videos, even though he grew up in a non-practicing family.