Pope | The Pope acknowledged the birth in Western countries: “Some people prefer a cat or a dog”

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Pope Francis visited Jakarta and praised the birth of Indonesia. Indonesia’s fertility rate in 2022 was about 2.2, not the 3-5 children mentioned by the Pope. Francis and Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar signed a declaration to curb climate change. According to researchers, extreme weather events caused by climate change can affect the birth rate.

Indonesian In the capital Jakarta, the visiting Pope Francis praised the birth of the country in his speech to the country’s authorities, reports news agency AFP.

“In your country, people have three, four or five children, and that is an example for all countries. Some people prefer a cat or a small dog,” Franciscus said.

The message is also a reference to the Pope’s year 2022 to the commentin which he said people are “selfish” for choosing dogs or cats over a child.

Indonesian the fertility rate in 2022 was around 2.2. For example, compared to the 1960s, the number of children in the country has dropped by less than half. The Pope’s statement about 3–5 children is therefore not true.

The fertility rate for the entire world was from the World Bank by around 2.3, while population renewal without migration requires a figure of 2.1. With the exception of Israel, all countries in the rich industrialized countries have birth rates below the replacement rate. For example, in Finland last year the number was 1.26, which is the lowest in the history of measurement.

In Finland too born in between 2020 and 2023, fewer children than dogs were registered. For example, in 2023, 43,383 children were born, while 43,835 dogs were registered.

Muslims get the Pew Research Center by clearly more children on average than other dominant religions. Pew predicts that by 2050 there will be almost as many Muslims as Christians in the world. In countries where people consider religion very important, people get too more children.

About 87 percent of Indonesia’s inhabitants, 242 million, are Muslims. That is well over ten percent of the entire world’s Muslim population, and Indonesia is the world’s largest Islamic country.

Pope Francis kissed the hand of Istiqlal Mosque Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar on Thursday in Jakarta.

Pope visited Jakarta, among other things, the largest mosque in Southeast Asia, reports news agency Reuters. Francis and Grand Imam of Istiqlal Mosque Nasaruddin Umar signed a joint declaration on Thursday demanding action to curb climate change in a “common home”.

“Looking deep … we see that we are all brothers and sisters, all pilgrims, on our way to God,” Francis said outside the mosque, according to Reuters.

Climate change the prevention fits Franciscus’s message about the birth rate, because according to the researchers, the extreme weather phenomena it brings with it has a connection with the birth rate, reported the economic newspaper The Economist on Wednesday.

A study published in the scientific journal Population Studies found that nine months after very hot days, the birth rate decreases slightly. The effect was small but consistent. The birth rate also decreased as the day got hotter.

According to researchers, the phenomenon may be due to the fact that on hot days people do not want to have sex as often as usual. Another explanation could be that the quality and quantity of human sperm decreases due to high temperatures.