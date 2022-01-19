His Holiness Pope Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria, Patriarch of the See of St. St. Mark, affirmed the solidarity of the Coptic Orthodox Church with the UAE and its people against the terrorist attack of the Houthi militia on civilian areas and facilities in the UAE. In a statement, Pope Tawadros expressed his deep sorrow and sorrow for the fall of a number of victims and wounded as a result of the heinous attack.