His Holiness Pope Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria, Patriarch of the See of St. St. Mark, affirmed the solidarity of the Coptic Orthodox Church with the UAE and its people against the terrorist attack of the Houthi militia on civilian areas and facilities in the UAE. In a statement, Pope Tawadros expressed his deep sorrow and sorrow for the fall of a number of victims and wounded as a result of the heinous attack.
University of Helsinki Annika Grof described an embarrassing documentary about the university that penetrates close to her subjects – It reveals the “strange development process” of study, the consequences of which are not yet understood
Helsinki|university of HelsinkiAnnika Grof directed a documentary about the reform of the University Act. The main character of the film...
Leave a Reply