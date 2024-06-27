Home page World

On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse on June 26, Pope Francis spoke clearly. He said he does not have much time for dealers.

Vatican City – In order to put a stop to the black market and ensure controlled distribution, cannabis was legalized in Germany. This is probably a thorn in the side of the Pope. In his general audience on Wednesday (26 June) on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, he spoke out clearly against drug legalization. The Bavarian police union also criticized the cannabis law.

Audience against drug legalization: Pope Francis wants to convert “merchants of death”

“Reducing drug addiction will not be achieved by liberalising drug consumption, as proposed or already implemented in some countries,” the portal quoted Vatican News Pope Francis at his audience. And he continued: “That is a fantasy.” If drugs were legalized, more drugs would be consumed. The head of the church also spoke of a “plague” that requires “an act of courage from society as a whole.”

Pope Francis spoke about drug legalization at his general audience on Wednesday (26 June). In his opinion, this is the wrong approach. © Zuma Press/Imago

But dealers also get their fair share of criticism in the speech. According to several media reports, the Pope called them “murderers” and “dealers of death”. At the same time, he called on believers to pray for their conversion. He said he had heard many tragic stories of addicts and their families and had come to the conclusion that it was a moral duty “to put an end to the production and trade of these dangerous substances”.

At the same time as Pope’s speech on drug legalization: Federal Statistical Office publishes figures

The data of the Federal Statistical Officewhich were published on the same occasion, should give the Pope every reason for hope. According to them, the number of hospital treatments due to drug abuse has been falling continuously since 2016. While in that year almost 20,800 people were hospitalized for the consumption of illegal drugs, in 2022 the number was around 17,800 people – a decrease of 17 percent.

Transparency notice Treatments resulting from cannabis, tobacco or alcohol consumption are not included in the statistics. The data from the Federal Statistical Office refer to acute intoxication (acute intoxication) and poisoning by illegal substances such as heroin, cocaine or LSD. Intoxication is one of the mental and behavioral disorders and accounted for 95 percent of treatment cases (16,300) for drug abuse in 2022.

The Pope usually holds catechisms with the faithful and delves into spiritual topics in depth during his Wednesday appointments. Apparently, this is no longer enough for him, because in November 2023, he caused controversy in one of the appointments with his controversial statements on the war in Gaza The Pope warned Israel and said it was “forbidden to respond to terror with terror”. Also on the subject Ukraine War He did not mince his words and called for “courage to raise the white flag”. (cln)