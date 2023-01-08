The great maneuvers for the succession to Pope Francis: the analysis

Since when Pope Ratzinger has disappeared – i.e. from last December 31st– broke out a real end of the world. They’re moving a lot of things in Vatican is in front of everyone and there contraposition explicit between the secretary of the German Pope Father Georg Gaenswein And Pope francesco it is raging like wildfire in the Catholic Church.

There is an attack every day. The first was on the “halved” role that Bergoglio has imposed on father Georg in his prefectural function which left him “shocked”. Then the attack on renunciation of the Mass in Latin, lastly, the accusation of not having effectively countered the gender politics. Then there’s the pro-Chinese politics that Francis has so far used on the persecution of Christians and finally the soft positions on‘abortion and in any case a substantial one anti-Americanism typical of the South American Church, and especially Peronist, as is Bergoglio’s Argentine Church, against the “rich” West that exploits “poor” countries.

In short Francesco is under a barrage of fire constant that leaves him very little freedom of movement. Behind it is obviously the struggle between the traditional and the progressive Church, if we wanted to trivialize we could say between “right” and “left”. For conservatives, the focus is all on the cardinal electors and on the fact that Bergoglio is moving for condition the conclave. Massimo Franco, in a nice article published on Corriere della Serawrote that “Pope Francis in his pontificate, until August 2022, has appointed 113 cardinals, including 83 electors out of a total of 132 electors. Father Georgthe lead sniper, uses the revelations contained in his forthcoming book, “Nothing but the Truth” as projectiles, while the German cardinal head of the Conservatives Gerhard Müller he is releasing a very dangerous, for Bergoglio, book of interviews entitled “In good faith”. Muller has always been considered Bergoglio’s real opponent even if until now he had never directly attacked him and indeed he showed a little surprise at Father Georg’s disruptive outbursts, probably because they weren’t agreed upon. This proves that the conservative front – internally – is divided.

But even the front of the Bergoglians is by no means solid and conservatives look with interest at any “fifth columns” among the progressives. In this context the Italian affairto: since Pope Woytila ​​was elected, the centennial series of Italian popes has been interrupted and the CEI is in turmoil. Despite being on progressive positions, the Italian bishops want the return to a local pope. Bergoglio is against it unless it is about Matteo Zuppi, who is the head of the CEI itself and was wanted directly by him. Instead the cardinal Peter Parolinohis Secretary of State, does not convince him and his candidacy for the conclave would be unlikely.

There progressive candidacy of Zuppiarchbishop of Bologna and above all Roman, for a possible succession to Pope Francis it is the most probable, given that the current Pontiff is tired and tried and on several occasions he has leaked his desire for rest by explicitly speaking – in the case – of his retreat to San Giovanni in Laterano, seat of the Vicariate. We talked about it explicitly in this article ( click here to read it ).

His reorganization of the Vicariatethat is, of the most powerful diocese in the world, was not perceived in its fullness: the cardinal vicar, Angelo De Donatishas in fact been explicitly placed under “protection” and in fact power has passed to the regent Monsignor Baldassare Reina who reports directly to Pope Francis. De Donatis, we read in the Apostolic Constitution, is bound solely to ordinary administration. It is a matter of putting the Roman Curia in line which had lately swerved somewhat dangerously, for Bergoglio, “to the right”.

This seems to be a papal pledge paid to the powerful Community of Sant’Egidio, founded in Rome by Andrea Riccardi, who is always on the front line when there are issues of power to manage them. mthe Honorable Vincenzo PagliaPresident of the Pontifical Academy for Life, was for twenty years – from 1981 to 2000 – the parish priest of the basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, the operational base of Sant’Egildo, and from there he built his career that led him to be archbishop.

Paglia, who is also the Community’s spiritual adviser, is one of the most representative figures of Sant’Egidio and he always moves under the radar with the role of attacking midfielder who exploits his media inclination to “propaganda” his theses which are those of Sant’Egidio, much disliked by the conservatives and by Cardinal De Donatis.

For example, last September, a scandal broke out, after a sentence he said on a talk show of which he is a frequent visitor: “I think that law 194 is now a pillar of our social life”. The sentence was considered completely provocative and suspicious because it was in the middle of the electoral campaign.

To get a quantitative idea of ​​the media hyperactivism in which Monsignor Paglia is the protagonist these days, it is enough to count the articles concerning him that appeared in the press review of the Chamber. Sixteen in just one week. Record breaking stuff.

But what is Paglia doing? As a good colonel (he is not a general, but sometimes they matter more) he began a formidable barrage pro Pope Francis and against Pope Ratzinger by focusing his interventions specifically on social themes such as indiscriminate openness to immigration, a soft line on abortion and the gender issue, against the Latin mass and naturally in favor of Caritas which is the confessional body of the CEI.

It does not escape thatThe powerful Zuppi himself only a few days ago intervened on the issue by directly bringing into play the use of the PNRR, that is, a river of money, and the government of Giorgia Meloni. A real “pizzino” to the Prime Minister to say “pay attention – and above all – we are here too!”.

It’s here another chapter opens because it is true that the Melons she is deeply Catholic and practicing and has shown a good relationship with Bergoglio but it does not escape that beyond the tactics of both they are placed on diametrically opposed ideological and political positions.

I mean, who would have thought that? The Ratzinger affair seemed consigned to history and instead his disappearance is causing an immense earthquake in the Church catholic and a sort of redde rationem on the Second Vatican Council which was – it should be remembered – a real civil war for the Oltretevere.

