Pope Francis spoke this Sunday (4) about the situation in Venezuela. | Photo: Reproduction/Youtube Vatican News

Pope Francis spoke this Sunday (4) about the situation in Venezuela, which is experiencing days of tension after the “re-election” of dictator Nicolás Maduro last week.

During his speech at the Vatican, the supreme pontiff called for “moderation” between the parties.

“I express great concern for Venezuela, which is experiencing a critical situation. I make a sincere appeal to all parties to seek the truth and exercise moderation,” said the Pope.

Francis also asked that there be no violence in the country. “Avoid any type of violence, resolve disputes through dialogue and have the true good of the population at heart, not personal interests,” he added.

At the end of the mention of the situation in the country, the Pope remembered the patron saint of Venezuela and also a blessed popular among Venezuelans.

“We entrust this country to the intercession of Our Lady of Coromoto, so loved and venerated by Venezuelans, and to the prayer of Blessed José Gregorio Hernández, whose figure unites us all,” he highlighted.