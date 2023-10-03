Pope Francis is considering the possibility of allowing Catholic priests to bless same-sex marriages, according to information contained in a Vatican letter released this Monday (2).

In the letter, Francis adopted the Church’s more flexible stance on same-sex marriage, indicating that priests are permitted to informally bless homosexual couples as long as the Catholic Church’s doctrine on the purpose of heterosexual unions “is not modified”.

The pontiff stressed that, acting out of pastoral charity, priests can exercise their discernment to assess whether such blessings do not imply equating a same-sex union with a heterosexual marriage. The Pope suggested that such blessings should still remain an unofficial practice.

Francis reiterated in the letter that marriage is an “exclusive, stable and indissoluble union between a man and a woman, naturally open to the conception of children.” However, he emphasized the importance of pastoral charity “for all people”.

“The defense of objective truth is not the only expression of this charity, which is also composed of kindness, patience, understanding, tenderness, encouragement,” the pope said. Francisco also pointed out that priests cannot become judges “who only deny, reject and exclude”.

“For this reason, pastoral prudence must adequately discern whether there are forms of blessings, requested by one or more people, that do not convey a mistaken conception of marriage,” said the pontiff.

Francis’ letter was a response to five cardinals who questioned the pontiff about ceremonial blessings for homosexual couples in July.

Francis’ response to the cardinals marks a reversal of the Vatican’s current official position. Through a 2021 explanatory note, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith categorically stated that the Church could not bless homosexual unions because “God cannot bless sin”.

The cardinals sent an updated list of five “questions” to Francis in August, asking him to respond to doctrinal questions the Catholic Church should address. One of these issues also involved the ordination of women, a possibility that the Vatican prohibits.

In response to this question, Francis stated that the ordination of women to the Catholic priesthood could be an “object of study”, going against Pope John Paul II’s 1994 declaration, which definitively banned the ordination of women in the Catholic faith.