Pope | Security measures will be tightened to the extreme as Pope Francis embarks on a daring journey to Iraq – “I will be a pilgrim of peace”

This is the Pope’s first visit to Iraq, whose Christian minority has suffered particularly badly from years of violence.

Catholic the religious leader of the church is the pope Franciscus will travel on Friday for a historic and daring visit to Iraq. This is the Catholic Church leader’s first trip to Iraq, and Franciscus ’first official trip since the coronavirus pandemic launched global containment a year ago.

On Thursday, Franciscus sent a video greeting in which he said he was leaving the country torn by conflict as a “pilgrim of peace.”

“I look forward to meeting you, seeing your face, visiting your country, which is a unique and ancient cradle of civilization,” the 84-year-old pope said, according to news agency AFP.

“I will come as a pilgrim of peace in search of brotherhood. I am encouraged by the desire to pray and walk with you, including with sisters and brothers from other religions. ”

Papal is scheduled to arrive in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Friday. In addition to Baghdad, he visits, among others, Ur, the hometown of the Prophet Abraham, as well as Kurdistan in northern Iraq and the Christian cities located there.

Pope Francis held his weekly hearing in the Vatican on Wednesday.­

The Pope is also likely to visit Mosul, which until a few years ago was the capital of the jihadist organization Isis. In addition, he meets the Great-Ayatollah Ali Sistanin, one of the highest religious leaders of Shiites in the world.

However, the Pope’s main goal is to meet Iraqi Christians on the way who have suffered persecution by extremist Islamic organizations such as al-Qaeda and Isis over the past couple of decades.

Iraq Christians are one of the oldest and most diverse Christian communities in the world. Iraq is home to Christians of the Chaldean Catholic Church, other Catholics, and Armenian Orthodox and Protestants, among others.

Another dictator Saddam Hussein during the reign, as many as six percent of the Iraqi population were Christians. However, of the approximately one and a half million Christians, about 400,000 remain. Hundreds of thousands of Christians have fled the country since Iraq was plunged into chaos following the 2003 U.S. invasion.

The Pope’s trip to Iraq has been planned for years. Franciscus’ predecessor already dreamed of the trip John Paul II at the turn of the millennium, but the journey never materialized.

The Argentine pope said he considered it a “honor” to be able to meet with representatives of the Iraqi “martyr church” whose churches and shrines have been destroyed in years of violence.

Iraq has prepared for the arrival of the pope with thousands of soldiers and police who will protect Francis during his four-day visit.

Concerns have been raised about the recent increase in violence in Iraq. Last Wednesday, ten rockets were fired at an air base in Iraq where U.S. troops are stationed. However, the pope said the blow would not affect his travel plans.

A high-ranking security official told Reuters that Iraq is prepared for the worst – from street fighting to bombings and rocket attacks.

Interior Ministry special forces are protecting the pope, who is moving from place to place in an armored vehicle, Reuters says. Unmanned aircraft control the airspace wherever the Pope heads.

Posters have been erected on the streets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, welcoming Pope Francis.­

Violence in addition, the number of corona infections, which has started to increase again in Iraq, has been a cause for concern. The pope himself and his staff have been vaccinated early in the year. However, the Pope’s trip has been criticized as it is feared to give rise to a cluster of infections if thousands of people gather together to follow the visit.

Roads have been paved for the Pope’s visit, and flowers have been planted in the churchyards where Francis is expected to visit.

A couple of weeks ago, the Iraqi regime banned most travel between the provinces and a night curfew was declared. These actions are due to the coronavirus, but are also believed to contribute to the pope’s safety during the visit.

Iraq Christians are generally excited about the pope’s historic journey. It is seen as a sign of solidarity after years of persecution, intimidation and mass exodus.

However, not all Iraqis were equally excited.

“We appreciate him coming, but I don’t understand why this visit gets so much attention,” the student Nour Ahmed told news agency Reuters in Baghdad.