ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (Reuters) – Pope Francis said on Sunday the Vatican was involved in a peacekeeping mission to try to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, declining to give further details.

“I am willing to do whatever needs to be done. There’s a quest going on right now, but it’s not public yet. When it is public, I will reveal it,” Pope Francis told reporters during a flight home from a three-day visit to Hungary.

“I think peace is always made by opening channels. You can never achieve peace by closing. … This is not easy.”

The pope added that he had discussed the situation in Ukraine with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the representative of the Russian Orthodox Church in Budapest.

“At these meetings we don’t just talk about Little Red Riding Hood. We talk about all these things. Everyone is interested in the path to peace,” he said.

