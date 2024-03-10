In an interview recorded last month with Swiss Radio Television (RSI), which will only be broadcast on March 20th, but which ended up being released this week by the press, Pope Francis argues that Ukraine, invaded by Russia two years ago, “has not ashamed to negotiate before the situation worsens.”

The phrase was interpreted in part of the press as a suggestion for Ukraine to give up its territory and accept a surrender to Russia. However, the Vatican denied that this was the case.

The director of the Vatican Press Office, Matteo Bruni, was assigned to respond to journalists and clarify the pontiff's statements. Bruni explained that the pope only wanted to “call for a ceasefire and relaunch the courage of negotiation” and recalled Francis' message in the Angelus on February 25, the two-year anniversary of the Russian invasion. According to Bruni, the pope's words reiterate, among other things, the importance of dialogue against the “madness” of war and the priority concern for the fate of the civilian population.

The pope's response was given to interviewer Lorenzo Buccella, who asked: “In Ukraine, there are those who ask for courage to surrender, to show the white flag. But others say that would legitimize the strongest. What do you think about that?” . And Francisco responds: “It's an interpretation. But I believe that whoever sees the situation, who thinks about the people, who has the courage of the white flag, is stronger to negotiate. And today we can negotiate with the help of international powers. The word negotiating is a courageous word. When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going well, you need to have the courage to negotiate. You are ashamed, but how many deaths will this end with? Negotiate in time, look for a country to mediate. Today, for example, in the war in Ukraine, there are many who want to mediate. Turkey has offered to do so. And others. Don't be ashamed to negotiate before the situation gets worse.”

“The Pope's desire” – reiterated the Vatican spokesman – “is and continues to be one that he has always repeated over these years, and recently repeated on the occasion of the second anniversary of the conflict: 'At the same time I renew my deepest affection for the martyred Ukrainian people and I pray for everyone, in particular for the countless innocent victims, I ask that a little humanity be found that will allow us to create the conditions for a diplomatic solution in the search for a just and lasting peace'”.

In response to the pope's statements, Ukraine declared this Sunday (10) that it will never surrender to Russia. “Our flag is yellow and blue. This is the flag by which we live, die and triumph. We will never raise other flags,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba said in a post on the X social network.

“As far as the white flag is concerned, we know the Vatican's strategy in the first part of the 20th century. I ask you to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past and to support Ukraine and its people in their fight for life,” he added. Kuleba stated, however, that he hopes the Argentine pontiff “will find the opportunity to make a canonical visit to Ukraine.”